Ten Hag insists Man Utd will improve after Porto draw

Manchester United's defensive woes so far this season were exposed yet again.

The Red Devils managed a 3-3 draw against FC Porto in the Europa League, as coach Erik ten Hag reached an unwanted record.

This game was the 31st time since the beginning of last season that United have conceded two or more goals.

Post-game, Ten Hag told TNT Sports: "So we had three clean sheets not so long ago, so we can defend well, but we have to go back to those habits and then we can win games."

"We will get there, don't judge us in this moment, just us at the end of the season," he added.

"We are in a process and we will improve. We had two seasons in finals, just wait, we will develop this team.

“We will continue to work, we will fight, you see the spirit and the connection with the staff and the team."