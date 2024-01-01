Ten Hag happy with Ugarte's Man Utd winning debut

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was happy with Manuel Ugarte's debut in victory at Southampton.

Ugarte was a second-half substitute as United won 3-0 at St Mary's.

Ten Hag said afterwards: "He didn't work with the team, it was two sessions, one before the break and yesterday.

"He was the only one later into the team training so only yesterday he had 20 minutes training with the team.

"We were happy we could bring him today and show what he could deliver to our team."