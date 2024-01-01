Ten Hag happy for Man Utd fans after victory over Brentford

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was happy for the home support after their 2-1 win against Brentford.

United came from behind after Ethan Pinnock had put the Bees ahead to win thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ten Hag said afterwards: "We are happy to win the game. At United, you have to win games but also to bring entertainment. I think for everyone it was an enjoyable afternoon. Especially the way it happened, when you concede an unfair goal. In the second half we showed we are together, we showed determination and we scored two beautiful goals.

On his side's response: "Everyone was angry. We took that as fuel. We showed with a quick start in second half that we wanted to put things right and we did with two beautiful goals.

"Always there are some slight changes. We needed to fill the pockets better. Then you have a better structure to create chances but also to counter press so we could control games. We showed a little bit a better structure second half but the first half was not bad. We also had good moments and produced good chances where we did not score. In the second half it changes when you score and everyone is happy. You see the motivation and confidence is growing. This is what this team needs. It was difficult for us to score in the last weeks."

On 'noise' over his future, he added: "My focus is only on this. What everyone is writing is coming off my shoulders. I can deal with this. The players only have to think about the team performance, to have the right work ethic, to put everything in that they have. I know they are brilliant players. if you are determined then we will score goals and bring in wins. That's what everyone expects.

"I'm really happy for our fans. They are always behind us, even when everyone is against us. They stick with us and always support us. We say thank you to them today for being so behind us. I think they were one of the reasons for the quick start after half-time."