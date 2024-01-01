Ten Hag edges closer to agreeing new Man Utd deal

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is close to agreeing a new two-year contract.

The Red Devils are committing to the Dutchman with a two-year extension to his current agreement.Per The Mirror, Ten Hag will be getting a similar salary to the one he currently commands.

The source adds that former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to return to the club.

The ex-centre forward will be part of Ten Hag’s coaching team for the coming campaign.

Van Nistelrooy was being linked to the Burnley job, but fancies a return to his old club.