Ten Hag makes pay-off clause demand in new Man Utd contract

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is demanding a pay-off clause in any new contract he signs.

After being confirmed for next season, Ten Hag was offered new terms by United.

Talks are underway about a new contract, which was confirmed by Ten Hag on NOS yesterday.

The Sun's Alan Nixon is reporting as part of his demands, Ten Hag wants a set pay-off fee written into the deal.

It's suggested the Dutchman wants £10m compensation should they part ways in the future.