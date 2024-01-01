Tribal Football
Ten Hag demands better "game management" from Man Utd players
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag lamented the team's "game management" after defeat at Brighton.

United lost 2-1 on Saturday after Joao Pedro's 94th minute winner for the hosts.

“We have good potential but we have to keep going until the end because where we concede, in the Community Shield (against Manchester City), almost in stoppage time,” the manager told reporters.

“Now, in stoppage time, we concede a goal and you have to keep going until the end.

“The game is finished when the referee whistles three times and that is what we didn’t do well. Game management – we should improve that.”   

 

