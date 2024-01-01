Tribal Football
Ten Hag confident of full support from Man Utd management team
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he feels comfortable working with the club's new management team.

After a tense beginning, Ten Hag and Ineos appear to be in-sync, with the Dutchman having signed a new contract.

Asked if he believes the club will support him if the suffers a form collapse, the Dutchman replied: "Yes.

"I feel that we are building something and that the people around me, we are in the same boat. But of course, it's always a proven point when the case is there. But what I hope is that we avoid this.

"What I think is that I want to collaborate. So togetherness, because I know when you are together you achieve more success and I am here to win..."

