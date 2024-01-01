Ten Hag confident of full support from Man Utd management team

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he feels comfortable working with the club's new management team.

After a tense beginning, Ten Hag and Ineos appear to be in-sync, with the Dutchman having signed a new contract.

Asked if he believes the club will support him if the suffers a form collapse, the Dutchman replied: "Yes.

"I feel that we are building something and that the people around me, we are in the same boat. But of course, it's always a proven point when the case is there. But what I hope is that we avoid this.

"What I think is that I want to collaborate. So togetherness, because I know when you are together you achieve more success and I am here to win..."