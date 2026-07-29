Tel scores stunner as Tottenham edge out Sydney shootout win

Mathys Tel of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the Sydney Super Cup match between Sydney FC and Spurs

Tottenham striker Mathys Tel scored a stunning free-kick as the London club were held to a 1-1 draw by Sydney FC on Wednesday in a setback to their pre-season momentum.

Frenchman Tel produced a glorious strike on 29 minutes, but Roberto De Zerbi's team failed to capitalise, and Sydney's new Japanese signing Takahiro Sekine levelled early in the second half.

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They played a penalty shootout, which Spurs won 4-2.

"It was a good goal. I also want to congratulate the team because we worked and we fought to the end, even in a friendly game. We just keep going all the time," said Tel.

"Sydney played very well on the ball; they also played very well off the ball, and it wasn't that easy against them."

De Zerbi used a host of youngsters and gave his top stars a rest after a long trip to New Zealand in their 2-0 win over Auckland FC on Sunday.

It was a similar scenario at the Sydney Football Stadium, although first-teamers Archie Gray, Richarlison, Tel, Ben Davies, Manor Solomon and Martin Dubravka all started.

So did Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall, who has been heavily linked with a move away, with Newcastle and Nottingham Forest reportedly interested.

Among those getting a second-half run was record signing Sandro Tonali after missing the first tour game with a niggle, but he made little impact.

Lively fellow new recruit Andy Robertson was given 25 minutes, making his debut.

But there was no appearance from Mateus Fernandes, who moved from West Ham last month.

He played the last half an hour in Auckland, but British media suggested he may have suffered an injury and the Portuguese midfielder was not among the matchday squad.

James Maddison was another absentee along with Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, and Jan Paul van Hecke.

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With 20-year-old Gray captaining the side for the second match running, Tel and Conor Gallagher both had early opportunities as they dominated possession and moved the ball quickly.

Tel got the reward with a wonderful curling free-kick into the top corner after Solomon was hauled down on the edge of the box.

Gallagher almost got another when he hit the post soon after, and they went to the break with a 1-0 lead.

Spurs substitute Luca Williams-Barnett rattled the crossbar soon after the restart, but the hosts hit back against the run of play when Kota Takai's pass was deflected into the path of Sekine, who rifled home on 55 minutes.

Tottenham winger Yang Min-Hyeok missed a sitter from close range after a Robertson assist and again with a header not long after, and the winner never came.

Spurs, who narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of last season, next face Chelsea in Sydney on Saturday.

Chelsea kicked off new manager Xabi Alonso's reign with a 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers on Tuesday.

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