Tel confronts raging Spurs away fans after Fulham defeat

Raging Tottenham fans rejected Mathys Tel's call for unity after defeat at Fulham on Sunday.

The French forward, at the final whistle, jumped the hoardings and walked into the away stand to confront angry supporters.

Tel, reports The Sun, was heard saying to fans, "we need to be together", but the support were having none of it.

The youngster eventually left with little achieved as fans told him "things aren't good enough".

Afterwards, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said: “I get their disappointment. It’s unacceptable to see 15 league defeats.

“It’s nowhere near good enough, nowhere near the level we need to be and I understand the supporters’ frustrations with that.

“Today wasn’t so much about performance, it was just another day when we let a game get away from us that we shouldn’t have."