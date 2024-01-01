Teddy Sheringham exclusive: England need big moments from big players in QF

Former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Teddy Sheringham says England will need something special tonight against Switzerland.

England meet the Swiss in the Euros quarterfinals on the back of an extra-time win against Slovakia.

A moment of magic from Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham rescued England in the round of 16 and Sheringham has called for more of the same from the Three Lions' matchwinners.

He told Tribalfootball.com: “When Gareth Southgate first took over, just winning a qualifier would have been OK, because of how things were. But now, because he's done so well, you want to go one step further. Because we've done so well recently, you have to expect to win it, so if we don't, we'll be disappointed.”

Just like the bookmakers, Sheringham has high expectations, not the least that England blessed with players capable of standing out.

“You have to have something a little bit extra to win a tournament. Back in 1996 we had one outstanding player in Paul Gascoigne that could turn a game on its head on his own. I think we have players now like Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden that can do that.

“We've obviously got a lot of very, very good players, otherwise you wouldn't be playing international football. But when there's one special player, you have a chance of those players doing something special on any given day,” Sheringham points out.

Sheringham played in three international tournaments during his career where England had strong squads but no luck with the margins. In 1996 and 1998 England went out of penalties, while it took a freak goal from Ronaldinho to win the game for Brazil in 2002.

“That's the fine lines between winning and losing in any football match. Unless you're beating someone 6-0. It just shows you; you've got to take your chances when you get them. And we haven't so far, apart from 1966. But you never know. We might get a good run this time.”

- Teddy Sheringham was speaking to Tribalfootball on behalf of TG Casino