Tarkowski: Changes at Everton disrupted European charge in 2025/26

Everton captain James Tarkowski has opened up on his frustration over how the 2025/26 Premier League season ended.

The Toffees excelled in the first-half of the campaign as David Moyes looked to piece together a firm challenge for European qualification in their first season at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

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However, no wins in their final seven games of the campaign saw the club eventually land in 13th, well adrift of their continental target.

Tarkowski - who played the majority of the season as captain - due to Seamus Coleman's injury issues - is due to be named as the Irishman's permanent successor ahead of the new campaign.

The 33-year-old's call to sign a contract extension last season shows his commitment to the cause, but the former Burnley defender was annoyed by how last season tailed off.

"It was so disappointing, because of how much good work we did throughout the earlier part of the season. We won some massive away games last year, so it was a massive disappointment. But, today's another day," he told the Liverpool Echo.

"There was lots of change last year. There was new ownership, the manager had come in just six months before. There were a lot of new faces around the building and the dressing room. The whole feel of the club changed over the season. I want this club to be right up there, battling, and we got close last year, but we just didn't have enough in the end. Hopefully this season goes a bit different."