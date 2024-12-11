Talented Getafe defender set for move to Tottenham as defensive concerns continue

Getafe defender Omar Alderete could be in line for a move to Tottenham in the winter.

The 27-year-old is enjoying a very solid season with the Spanish La Liga club.

Per Paraguayan outlet D10, Spurs are in negotiations with Getafe for the center half.

Manager Ange Postecoglou wants more cover in that position due to injury concerns.

Both Micky van de Van and Christian Romero have been absent for huge parts of this season.

Spurs need more starting quality center halves if they are to rotate their players effectively.