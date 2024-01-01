Shearer rejects claims of targeting Man Utd attacker Rashford

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer is standing by his previous comments about a Manchester United forward.

Shearer stated this weekend that his criticism of Marcus Rashford has been fair over the past few months.

Rashford netted a fine solo goal in a 3-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Shearer replied: “I don't think it has be unfair.

“He doesn't get criticized when he plays like he did today, that was much much better.

“So hopefully you've mentioned the confidence we all know what that's like, that he's got that goal we'll see more of that now.”

Asked by Gary Linekar if Rashford was an unfair scapegoat, Shearer responded: “No, it's because of the standards he has set

“We saw him score over two seasons ago over 30 goals. We know he can do it, you want to see that on a more regular basis.

“There was a reason he wasn't in the England squad, now but when he performs like that, he doesn't get any criticism, much much better today.

“Hopefully you can see that on a more regular basis, because he can do it."