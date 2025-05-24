Sunderland net late winner to seal Premier League return

Sunderland left it late, but two second-half goals saw them defeat Sheffield United 2-1 in the EFL Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium, earning the Black Cats the invaluable reward of promotion to the Premier League (PL).

In what is known as the richest game in football, with promotion to the PL on the line, the nerves could be felt ahead of the 15:01 kick-off, a minute later to allow a message to be shared on how to learn CPR skills.

Advertisement Advertisement

Once kicked off, Sheffield United - who finished 14 points above their opponents in the league season - got off to a fast start, calling Anthony Patterson into action in the first minute.

The shot-stopper was required to palm away Kieffer Moore’s header, but Sunderland were dealt a blow as Luke O’Nien tangled with the forward and was subsequently forced off with a dislocated shoulder.

The Blades continued to pile on the pressure, and it paid dividends on 25 minutes when Gustavo Hamer cut through the Black Cats' defence before sliding in Tyrese Campbell, who took a touch before exquisitely lofting the ball over Patterson.

Sunderland appeared to be crumbling as Chris Wilder’s men had the ball in the net eight minutes later, but this time the Tynesiders were given a let-off. After Hamer’s corner was half-cleared to the edge of the box, Harrison Burrows lashed the ball home, only for the goal to be ruled out as Vinícius Souza was adjudged to have interfered with play from an offside position.

This gave Sunderland hope, with Régis Le Bris’ side having been second-best despite having 64 per cent possession in the first half.

With 45 minutes left to save their promotion hopes, Sunderland came out with renewed energy and momentum following the interval, and their fans sensed this, making all the noise inside Wembley.

The Black Cats had suffered six previous Wembley defeats, yet Le Bris’ men were desperate to claim just a third win, fending off threatening counter-attacks and soaking up the pressure, as Moore and Rhian Brewster saw efforts blocked.

As time ticked on and FT approached, the contest turned into a cagey affair. There was a heart-in-mouth moment on 70 minutes when Dennis Cirkin lost possession near his own goal, almost allowing Andre Brooks to capitalise, but Patterson did well to save his defender’s blushes, brilliantly saving with his legs.

In their first real chance, Sunderland made it count with around 15 minutes remaining, when Eliezer Mayenda slammed his shot into the roof of the net after being picked out by Patrick Roberts.

The goal sparked a change in momentum as the Blades were suddenly on the back foot, and just as it looked like the game was heading to ET, the Black Cats - just as they did in the semi-final - struck with almost the last kick of the game.

Introduced from the bench, the departing Tom Watson produced the ideal parting gift, coolly slotting the ball past Michael Cooper from the edge of the box to spark wild celebrations.

That goal proved to be the winning one and a dagger in the heart of Sheffield United, whose stunning campaign ultimately came to nothing.

For Sunderland, they make their long-awaited return to the English top flight after being relegated in the 2016/17 campaign.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Anthony Patterson (Sunderland)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.