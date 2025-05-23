Sheffield and Sunderland set for Premier League promotion showdown

Saturday afternoon sees the so-called 'richest game in football' take place at Wembley Stadium, as Sheffield United and Sunderland battle it out in the Championship Playoff final for the opportunity to earn promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades finished the regular season 14 points ahead of the Black Cats - the biggest points difference between two Football League playoff finalists in the current format (since 1988/89) - though as everyone knows, form tends to go out of the window in this winner-takes-all game.

Sheffield United vs Sunderland head to head record Flashscore

Sheffield United will want to lean into their recent form over the Wearside giants, having won five of their last seven meetings with Sunderland in all competitions (L2), even if they did lose the most recent fixture 2-1 in January.

They also have the chance to become just the third side in a Football League playoff campaign to score three goals in each of the semi-final matches and the final. Only Walsall in 1987/88 and Barnsley in 2015/16 have managed the feat to date.

History is against Sheffield United

Chris Wilder's side will have to forget about the weight of history that will be on his side's shoulders ahead of the match too.

That's because United haven’t won any of their last seven matches at Wembley Stadium (D1 L6), with their last win at the iconic venue coming 100 years ago against Cardiff City in the 1925 FA Cup final.

Sheffield United lost in their last playoff final against Huddersfield in 2012 Adrian Dennis / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

It's their fifth Football League playoff final and the first since losing 7-6 on penalties to Huddersfield Town in League One in May 2012, and, incredibly, the Blades have failed to earn promotion in any of their four previous finals (joint record with Leeds United and Reading).

No side has appeared in more without ever earning promotion.

Sunderland looking for a hat-trick of Wembley wins

Sunderland, by contrast, have won both of their last two games at Wembley - a 1-0 victory against Tranmere in the 2021 Football League Trophy final and 2-0 against Wycombe in the 2021/22 League One playoff final.

It's the Black Cats' third English second-tier playoff final after losing 1-0 to Swindon in 1989/90 (though they were still promoted after Swindon’s demotion), and losing on penalties to Charlton in 1997/98 after a 4-4 draw. Manager Regis Le Bris will therefore be keen not to make it an unwanted hat-trick.

Sunderland manager Alex Neil celebrates with the trophy after the League One playoff final in 2022 John Walton / PA Images / Profimedia

Both teams have met in the playoffs before, but this came way back in that 1997/98 season when Sunderland triumphed after the two-legged semi-final (1-2 away, 2-0 home).

​An open and free-flowing game can be expected given that both managers like to have their teams on the front foot, therefore, a solid defence on the day is likely to be what wins either side the match.

Mayenda and O'Hare the players to watch

In terms of players to keep an eye on and who could be the match winner, Eliezer Mayenda has been involved in nine goals in his 13 starts for Sunderland in all competitions so far in 2025 (seven goals, two assists).

That included a goal and an assist in the Black Cats’ 2-1 win over Sheffield United on New Year’s Day.

Eliezer Mayenda celebrates the Championship Play Off first leg match between Coventry City Goodwin/ProSports / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

For the Blades, Callum O’Hare scored in both legs of their 6-0 aggregate victory over Bristol City in the semi-final and will surely want to emulate Bobby Zamora, the last player to score in both semi-final legs and the final in a Championship playoff campaign (2004/05).

Blades must learn from New Year's Day loss

Looking at that New Year's Day fixture as a template, it was Sheffield United that enjoyed two-thirds of the possession across the 90+ minutes, and who had 16 shots at goal on the day, two more than their hosts.

Almost double the passes (558 to 291) and a far superior pass accuracy of 84% should really have seen the Blades get at least a point at the Stadium of Light.

Chris Wilder, manager of Sheffield United, applauds the fans after full time at Sunderland on New Year's Day Richard Lee / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

As it turned out, not only did they lose the match, but their goal came from Sunderland's Luke O'Nien, and all three goals in the match came in the space of eight first-half minutes.

If there's a lesson to be learned for Chris Wilder and his squad, it's that if Sunderland get ahead, they're experts in keeping a lead intact.

All to play for with promotion at stake

It's therefore imperative that the likes of Kieffer Moore and Gustavo Hamer get on the ball early and into the game quickly, in order to exert some pressure on Sunderland's back line.

Wilder will understand that if his side allow Jobe Bellingham to dictate from the midfield and Patrick Roberts is getting success down the channels, it will be another long and difficult afternoon for the Blades.

Wembley Stadium ahead of the Championship playoff final Andrew Fosker / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

​Being 90 minutes from creating their own slice of club history should be enough for all 22 players selected who start, plus those who will come on later in the game, to absolutely give every last drop of effort.

It's been eight years since Sunderland have been in the top flight of English football, whilst Sheffield United were relegated in 2023/24 after winning just three matches all season and finishing bottom of the pile. Time to stand up and be counted!

Follow all the drama from Wembley with Flashscore.