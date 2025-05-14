Sunderland stun Coventry in extra-time to reach Championship play-off final

Sunderland have beaten Coventry City in dramatic fashion to reach the Championship play-off final at Wembley, where they will face Sheffield United.

The Blades thrashed Bristol City last night to secure their spot in the showdown.

Sunderland were holding onto a 2-1 lead from their first-leg triumph over Coventry, but found themselves needing another goal after Ephron Mason-Clark breached their net.

The match went into extra time and the Black Cats bagged their winner in the final moments through Daniel Ballard, who had been solid at the back.

Sheff Utd's path to the play-off final was vastly more straightforward as they cruised to a 6-0 aggregate victory over Coventry.

The Championship play-off final will take place on 24 May at Wembley.

Key stats from the match Flashscore

Catch up on Sunderland's win here.