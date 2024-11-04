Lopetegui told that is job is on the line at West Ham after poor start to the season

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui has been told that his job is currently on the line.

Lopetegui took over from David Moyes in the summer, with the club hoping it would lead to them pushing for European football.

The Hammers are instead in the bottom half of the table after ten games in the Premier League.

Per The Times, Lopetegui has been cautioned about the team's form by his superiors for the second time this season.

The club lost 3-0 to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with midfielder Edson Alvarez getting a red card before half time.

The Hammers gave former Spain boss Lopetegui a two-year contract in the summer.