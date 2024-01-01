STUNNER! Savage sees enough and names himself Macclesfield manager

Former Manchester United youth star Robbie Savage has been named as the new manager of Macclesfield.

The all-action midfielder, who starred with Leicester City in the Premier League, is making his mark as a coach.

He was the director of football at the non-league outfit, but is now taking on a different role.

A lengthy statement said: “Macclesfield FC can confirm that Robbie Savage has been appointed First Team Head Coach with immediate effect.

“As a result of achieving two promotions as well as reaching a play-off final and Isuzu FA Trophy semi-final within the Club’s first three years, it came as no surprise when Robbie was offered a senior role elsewhere recently.

“Robbie subsequently agonized over this on numerous levels as it would have meant him relinquishing his role at Macclesfield FC – in addition to his shareholding.

“This was something which the Board was not prepared to let happen and it was unanimously decided that Robbie should be given the chance to prove himself here at Macclesfield FC as he launches his coaching career with us.

“Ahead of a campaign where we simply cannot fail, Robbie will now be accountable for all First Team affairs and judged solely on results.

“To support him, Robbie has brought Peter Band back to the Club as Assistant Manager.

"Peter boasts over 1000 games worth of experience at these levels and this will be invaluable to us going forward.”