Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Villa close in on Suzuki as Juve push for Martinez, Cancelo back to Barca

'Still work to do' - Aston Villa boss Emery demands more from record breaker Madjo

'Still work to do' - Aston Villa boss Emery demands more from record breaker Madjo
'Still work to do' - Aston Villa boss Emery demands more from record breaker MadjoREUTERS

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has demanded more from young striker Brian Madjo following his record breaking goal in the 2-1 UEFA Super Cup defeat to PSG on Wednesday (August 12).

The 17-year-old became the youngest player to ever start in the UEFA Super Cup as the two sides lined up in Salzburg.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Just before the half time whistle, Madjo became the youngest goal scorer in the competition’s history, proving too strong for PSG defender Willian Pacho and slotting home.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Emery refused to get carried away and insisted that Madjo still had work to do.

Emery said: “He has been involved in our work last season but not playing. We tried to get him ready to perform like today. 

“There is still work to do, but he showed that he can be close to us to play.”

Mentions
Brian MadjoAston VillaPSGPremier League

Related Articles

Aston Villa’s Argentines set to test PSG: Buendia’s class and the Garnacho latest chance

Matty Cash targets UEFA Super Cup glory with Aston Villa

John Obi Mikel admits he's in awe of Man Utd's Tielemans deal: £35m? That’s a f*cking steal