The 17-year-old became the youngest player to ever start in the UEFA Super Cup as the two sides lined up in Salzburg.
Just before the half time whistle, Madjo became the youngest goal scorer in the competition’s history, proving too strong for PSG defender Willian Pacho and slotting home.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Emery refused to get carried away and insisted that Madjo still had work to do.
Emery said: “He has been involved in our work last season but not playing. We tried to get him ready to perform like today.
“There is still work to do, but he showed that he can be close to us to play.”