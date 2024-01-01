Sterling: Chelsea attacking players must gel

Chelsea veteran Raheem Sterling believes it is only a matter of time before they are firing under new boss Enzo Maresca.

The Blues have endured a tough preseason, losing most of their contests in the United States.

While Sterling admits there have been growing pains, he is confident in the ex-Leicester City boss’s plans.

"Focused on trying to help the team in all the ways I can, on and off the ball that is important as a collective," Sterling said when asked by football.london how he is feeling ahead of the new season.

"Attacking-wise we have some great players and we need to gel that together.

"I do see great potential within the team. The group is young but with the players we have we have to mature really quickly, which we are.

“You can see the good football we are playing at times and we need to simplify certain things and the results will come our way to compete."