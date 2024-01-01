Chelsea attacker Sterling: Maresca has stamped his authority

Chelsea midfielder Raheem Sterling admits he's targeting an England return.

Sterling was ignored for England's Euros squad this summer.

He said: "Of course, I love playing for England. It is one of the best feelings you can ever have.

"To see the boys out there brought me joy. To be honest they were the only games I watched - the England ones. I love playing for England.

"I am looking forward to getting back in the England set-up, that is for sure."

On new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, Sterling continued: "He has come in and stamped his authority, the way he wants to play.

"Yes, some of the results haven't been pleasing but, with the ball, the right information is getting passed on. You can see the patterns coming through.

"It is early days so you can see where we're looking to go. It is a learning process for the whole group and one we are grasping really quickly.

"The Premier League is coming along very soon so I do think there are good times ahead."