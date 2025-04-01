Tribal Football
Stam urges Man Utd to sell Shaw

Paul Vegas
Manchester United Treble winner Jaap Stam says Luke Shaw should be sold this summer.

Stam feels Shaw's injury record means United must now look beyond the England left-back.

He told Makthavare.se: "Football clubs need to always look forward.

"You have to move forward with a team you can trust and players that are going to be available and perform week in and week out.

"I like Luke Shaw as a player, he has a lot of ability, but he is injured so often that as a manager you need to make a choice when it comes to recruitment and build a team that are fit the majority of the time and can handle the load that comes with intense football.

"I don’t want to be disrespectful to Shaw but the club has to make choices about what is right going forward and that might be to look at a team without him."

