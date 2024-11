Tottenham winger Wilson Odobert has undergone hamstring surgery.

The 19-year-old Frenchman went under the knife on Saturday.

Odobert underwent surgery on the right hamstring and is now in the process of recovery.

Spurs medical chiefs must assess when it is again safe to send the winger on the training pitch.

Odobert, signed in the summer from Burnley, managed five games for Spurs before running into his injury.