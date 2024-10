Spurs winger Johnson scores again in Wales draw with Iceland

Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson was again on the mark for Wales last night.

Johnson opened the scoring in the 2-2 Nations League draw with Icenland on Friday.

The goal was Johnson's seventh strike in seven games.

Fulham attacker Harry Wilson also struck to put the Welsh 2-0 ahead before Iceland fought back.

Logi Tómasson scored one and then forced an own goal from Wales No1 Danny Ward for the equaliser.