Spurs winger Johnson matches Kane goalscoring record

Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson has equalled a record set by Harry Kane this weekend.

The forward was on target in Spurs’ 3-2 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

He managed to score his sixth goal in six consecutive games, matching a Kane record going back to 2019.

“Brennan is first and foremost a very good friend,” said teammate James Maddison about the forward last weekend.

“A lot has been made of him coming off social media which to him was probably not such a big thing.

“He’s the type of guy to have a break from that stuff anyway. But since he’s gone four in four I don’t think I’ll be telling him to redownload anytime soon!

“He’s a great kid, a brilliant player. No-one has ever doubted that but he’s really showing it at the minute, consistently.”