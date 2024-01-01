Spurs whiz Johnson on deactivating social media account: It wasn't a massive issue

Johnson on deactivating his social media account: "It wasn't a massive issue in my head"

Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson has revealed that it wasn’t a huge issue when he deactivated his Instagram account.

The attacker was coming under huge pressure from fans after a run of poor results at the time.

He then took down his account and went on a huge run of scoring in seven of his last eight matches.

"It wasn't a massive issue in my head, " he explained to Tottenham's official matchday programme over the weekend.

"I think it's been made out to be quite a big thing.

"It was just a split decision in the moment where I thought 'I'll just delete it', which I have kind of done before when I deleted the app, and this time I thought I'd just deactivate my account, but it wasn't a massive deal for me.

"I think, naturally, it can be a distraction and everyone's probably guilty of scrolling for too long and things like that. It wasn't anything too tactical and it definitely wasn't to try to enhance and improve my game or add something different - it was just a personal decision I made instead.

"All the training and hard work never stopped throughout. I didn't change my approach as I always come in and try to do the best I can here because l love this team."