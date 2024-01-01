Cole impressed by Spurs teen Moore in Hungary

Tribal Football
Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole was full of praise for a Tottenham starlet this week.

The Premier League giants came away with a narrow 2-1 Europa League win on Thursday.

Spurs bested Ferencvaros in Hungary and had to battle hard for the result, with Brennan Johnson netting the winner.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cole said of young forward Mikey Moore: “He's different to Son. He's certainly staked a claim. 

“He's one where Ange Postecoglou will have looked at in pre-season but every time he plays he picks another box and another box. 

“I think he's a star and certainly in the frame for the weekend.”

