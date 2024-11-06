Spurs striker Richarlison: Another difficult moment for me

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Richarlison on his injury setback at Tottenham: Difficult moment that will be overcome again
Richarlison on his injury setback at Tottenham: Difficult moment that will be overcome again
Tottenham ace Richarlison has opened up about yet another injury setback for his career.

The Brazilian has not enjoyed the best of luck since signing for Spurs in the summer of 2022 from Everton.

Richarlison had to come off during the team’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa at the weekend with a hamstring issue.

"Difficult moment that will be overcome again," he penned on Instagram. 

"Was very happy training and playing and suddenly the injury comes again.

"Hard to talk at a time like this. I only ask that you pray for me and that God gives me protection."

