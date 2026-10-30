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Spurs star Kulusevski on treatment change which propelled his return from injury hell

Kulusevski is back playing football for Tottenham
Kulusevski is back playing football for TottenhamAction Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Dejan Kulusevski has revealed how a "change to my nervous system" enabled him to return with Tottenham after a 17-month injury layoff left him fearing the end of his football career.

The Swedish midfielder was introduced to a rapturous reception in the 87th minute of the club's 3-1 home victory against Coventry last week and followed that up with another substitute appearance in Saturday's win at Chelsea as Spurs continued their improvement after a poor start to the Premier League season.

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Kulusevski had multiple setbacks after knee surgery in May 2025. But a second procedure in March finally set him on the road to recovery.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's match against Crystal Palace, the 26-year-old Kulusevski told SpursPlay that he started to have doubts over his future in the game.

"It had been like one year and a couple of months and I still can’t walk on the stairs. I can't walk on the stairs like a normal guy," he admitted.

"I have to play football so in my head I'm not going to give up, but I have to think that if this doesn't work out, what do I do?

"I went to a physio in Sweden. He was able to change my nervous system and then it felt different. When I did the exercises, I said, 'I don't have pain, like this hurt yesterday. Why is this not hurting today?'

"Then I did the next exercise and said, 'this is not hurting,’ and I went into the room to my wife. And I told her, 'it's over, we're going to do this'. From the minute I went into the room, it was better."

Kulusevski went on to detail how the pain had changed in a quick space of time, and that set him on the road to a proper recovery.

"There was still pain but it was different. Now I had control of my leg and then that is when the grind started that summer. I started to play football and it got better every day. I was limping and everything, but it was different now.

"I got much stronger in a short time and I went from 'this guy will not play football any more’ to playing really good football in just a couple of weeks."

Spurs are next in action against Crystal Palace on Saturday, October 31st.

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