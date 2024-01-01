Spurs receive positive Van de Ven update

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has received a major boost ahead of the Premier League's return.

The North London club are set to take on rivals Arsenal when the Premier League resumes after the international break.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Micky van de Ven missed Spurs’ defeat away to Newcastle United with a knee injury, he may be back soon.

Manager Postecoglou may be able to include the rapid defender in his starting lineup at the weekend.

Dr Rajpal Brar, who spoke to tottenhamhotspurnews.com, stated that the defender’s injury is not as serious as the club had initially anticipated.

The doctor said: “He injured the knee during a tussle in the Everton game and has been making progress since.

“Not exactly sure what the issue is but he was already close prior to the international break and the club were cautious with him – partly due to, as Ange referred, a heavy program following the break where Tottenham matches come thick and fast with multiple of them against top competition.”