Spurs fans urged to follow teen prospect Hardy

Malachi Hardy is being tipped as one to watch for Tottenham fans.

The 16 year-old centre-half has already made the senior bench multiple times this season.

The Daily Mail says Spurs coaching staff see Hardy as the best of a talented group of youngsters now coming through their system.

Hardy, standing at 6ft 3in, has made the senior bench eight times this season.

He recently stated: "I want to learn from those players and how they play.

"I like how they’re so calm on the ball but also aggressive with their defending."

Hardy remains on scholarship forms and cannot sign a pro deal until he turns 17 in March.