Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Spurs cut loose nine players

Spurs cut loose nine players
Spurs cut loose nine players
Spurs cut loose nine playersAction Plus
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou's squad has undergone a bit of a shake up.

The Australian has overseen the departure of around nine players on free transfers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spurs have secured the signature of Archie Gray from Leeds United and want to get more deals done.

The likes of Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Japhet Tanganga, Ryan Sessegnon, Tanguy Ndombele, Charlie Sayers, scholarship player Billy Heaps, and U18 squad members Kieran Morgan and Han Willhoft-King have all gone.

Spurs will be looking to sell a few more as they seek to make room for new arrivals.

Postecoglou wants his squad to be good enough to challenge for the title next season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWillhoft-King GabrielDier EricHeaps BillyMorgan KieranNdombele TanguyPerisic IvanSayers CharlieSessegnon RyanTanganga JaphetTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tottenham announce  departure of eight players
ELEVEN! Spurs plan for major sales
Sessegnon training with Crystal Palace