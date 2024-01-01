Spurs cut loose nine players

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou's squad has undergone a bit of a shake up.

The Australian has overseen the departure of around nine players on free transfers.

Advertisement Advertisement

Spurs have secured the signature of Archie Gray from Leeds United and want to get more deals done.

The likes of Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic, Japhet Tanganga, Ryan Sessegnon, Tanguy Ndombele, Charlie Sayers, scholarship player Billy Heaps, and U18 squad members Kieran Morgan and Han Willhoft-King have all gone.

Spurs will be looking to sell a few more as they seek to make room for new arrivals.

Postecoglou wants his squad to be good enough to challenge for the title next season.