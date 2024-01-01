Spurs boss Postecoglou unhappy with defending in Bayern Munich defeat

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits he wasn't pleased with their preseason friendly defeat to Bayern Munich.

Spurs lost 3-2, with Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray making their first appearances in front of the home support.

The manager later said, "It was a bit of a mixed bag. Some good, some not so good. Meaningful minutes for guys who just got back which was important for us today. I think hopefully there aren’t any injuries. Good opposition so a little bit of everything.

"Yeah, they (three goals conceded) weren't great. They were pretty ordinary, pretty similar to what we sort of conceded over there (in Korea). But at the same time we're kind of not at that stage yet, of integrating people in, with a back four that's never played together before. I always kind of bear those things in mind. The key for us is to be ready come Monday week."

On Bergvall and Gray, he added: "I thought it was positive it was something tangible for us as a positive is that they've had that run-out now and they know what it feels like and playing in a full stadium. So, I think they both had their moments in there as well and look, they're going to be good players for us, no doubt and the more exposure we give them, the more we'll help them develop."