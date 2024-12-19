Spurs boss Postecoglou: This job tougher than Starmer's

Postecoglou says he believes being a manager is much harder than being the Prime Minister

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says being a football manager is far more difficult than any job in politics.

After Premier League managers Gary O'Neill and Russell Martin were sacked in recent days after a run of poor form with Southampton and Wolves, the Spurs head coach says that a lot of clubs do not have the patience required to build something long-lasting.

"You don't even get sacked in the morning now, you've got to change your song. It's crazy.

"I don't get it...This notion that clubs want to bring managers in and build stuff doesn't exist because we all understand...is that the moment there is a bit of a wobble there will be (pressure) coming from all areas.

"We have lost all sort of modes of respect in our society where guys are in jobs and they are putting up names of who is going to replace them while they are still working. We have crossed that line now and it is pretty much open season. You can do what you like and no-one is going to say anything.

"As a society, we are so quick to just throw people in the trash and move on really quickly with no thought or any care around it.”

The 59-year-old says he has left roles in the past when rumours of him losing his job cropped up and that it is mentally challenging for anyone in that position.

"I don’t know if there is a good way or a best way of handling it.

"It is why I have left (previous clubs) before it has ever happened to me, jump out before that comes my way.

"I get (when) people who say, 'Managers have always been sacked'. I just think now it has gone beyond that now where we forget there is a human being involved. This job is the hardest job now in any walk of life. You can say politics but this is harder than any job.

"The tenure and longevity of this role now means that you go into it and very few are going to come out of it without any scars."

Asked if his job was harder than Keir Starmer's role as PM, Postecoglou was adamant that it was certainly harder in every way.

"Oh yeah, how many times does he have an election? I have one every weekend mate. We have an election every weekend and either get voted in or out."

The Tottenham head coach says he would not change his approach if he was starting off as a manager and would expect to only stay at a club for a limited amount of time early on.

"No one has found a way yet to do that in a quick manner. No one. No one has in one year or two years built something that is sustainable.

“They’ve had success but then it usually falls apart pretty quickly after. I’m not going to change who I am at this stage of my career.

“If I was starting out, I have no doubt I would have a different mindset. I would go in as a firefighter, you’d get some results, get the club up and running and think it’s not going to last more than two years and see what my next move is going to be.”