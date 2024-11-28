Spurs boss Postecoglou rules out short-term keeper signing

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has rejected the idea of signing a shot term goalkeeper.

The Premier League giants have been rocked by the news that Guglielmo Vicario will be out for months with an ankle injury.

The no.1 Italian will be a huge miss given his outstanding form over the past 18 months.

But Postecoglou told reporters: “That's not going to happen. That's why we've got a squad of players here. I don't think us signing a free agent now is going to help us.

“If I hadn't named Fraser (Forster) in the Europa squad, then jeez that would've been a radical decision, and you're left with two, again they wouldn't be able to play in Europe, then you kind of look at it.

“Unless something else happened, that's why we've got four goalkeepers. There's young Luca (Gunter) but to be fair he's been injured so he's not really ready. Fraser I've known for a long time and he's such a strong character within the group and ready to play.

“Brandon's (Austin) improving all the time and Alfie's (Whiteman) been at the club for a while. Whenever they've been asked, in terms of the training capacity they bring, we're happy with what we've got.”