Spurs boss Postecoglou praises Robins' Coventry after Cup win

Spurs boss Postecoglou praises Robins' Coventry after Cup win
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou praised his Cup opponents last night.

The Premier League side had to come from behind to beat lower division Coventry City.

After the 2-1 success to move into the third round, Postecolgou was asked about Coventry’s style of play.

He stated: “Yeah, I thought they were outstanding. They turned it into a real cup tie, they played without fear, played with real energy and their support was excellent getting behind them. It felt like a real cup tie when you come away from home. Credit to Mark (Robins) and his team, you can see why they had a big cup run last year. They played with fear and positivity so credit to them.”

On whether they merited their late comeback, he added: “No, I don't think I've said that so far. If you need further clarification, I said we hung in there so that suggests we dug deep to stay in the game and didn't dominate it. 

“I don't fall into the lucky or unlucky because if we've been lucky today, it probably means we've been unlucky in the other games and you know what? Who cares, it doesn't matter. It's a game of football and we found a way to win tonight.”

