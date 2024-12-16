Tottenham fans barrack Levy during victory at Southampton

Tottenham fans took aim at Daniel Levy after their 5-0 win over Southampton.

Spurs enjoyed themselves on the south coast, getting four goals in the first 25 minutes.

While the game was perfect and Spurs are back on track in the Premier League, Levy did not escape fan ire.

Chants of “we want Levy out" could be heard throughout the contest from the away fans.

Spurs fans appear to be aiming more of their ire towards Levy, as opposed to manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian is not under pressure, despite the team’s indifferent results this term.

