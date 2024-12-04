Spurs boss Postecoglou on Tamworth tie: I'm sure they're buzzing

Postecoglou on Tamworth tie: I'm sure they're buzzing to have a Premier League team there

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou was asked about his team’s upcoming FA Cup clash against Tamworth.

Spurs are set to play one of the lowest-ranked teams that are still left in the competition.

While they will be heavy favorites, Postecoglou knows anything can happen in a cup game.

He told reporters: “It's an exciting bit of the cup. I was watching it with my boys, and they asked me a million questions about Tamworth, and I had to do some quick Googling.

“Actually no, to be fair, I'd watched the previous round. I like watching the FA Cup games.

“So I saw how they'd got through, so I knew a little bit about them. It's a beautiful part of the FA Cup. I'm sure they're buzzing to have a Premier League team there.

“It's great for us because it's a tie that will obviously have a little bit of interest around it and yeah one I look forward to.”

