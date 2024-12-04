Spurs boss Postecoglou gives worrying Solanke fitness update: He is still not 100 per cent

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Postecoglou gives worrying Solanke fitness update: He is still not 100 per cent
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has given a vital update on striker Dominic Solanke who is a doubt for Thursday night's clash against Bournemouth.

Postecoglou decided to send Solanke home on Sunday after he picked up an illness as his side drew 1-1 with Fulham. Postecoglou stated he was “under the weather” as he continued to recover from a sickness bug. 

Postecoglou also discussed the injured Archie Gray and Solanke who is a major concern heading into their next game against the Cherries

Archie (Gray) got a knock but he's recovered well. Main one is Dom and he's due to train today. 

“He is still not 100 percent but has definitely improved from the weekend. That's it. The other injured guys are inching closer but not available.”  

 

