Spurs boss Postecoglou delighted with Maddison in Brentford victory

Spurs boss Postecoglou delighted with Maddison in Brentford victory
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was delighted with James Maddison's performance in their 3-1 win against Brentford.

Maddison scored one and was involved in the other two for the victory.

Postecoglou said: "Yeah, I thought he was good. I thought the whole team was good. Everyone was really focused on making sure we dominated the game in the areas we want to dominate. We kind of knew that they'd try and play out a bit. That's great for us because it gives us an opportunity to press real hard and I thought all the midfielders really supported the front three well there.

"They were going to press us when we had the ball and I thought Vic and the back four managed it really well and the midfielders played a key role with that. So I think everyone really contributed to a strong performance."

On Maddison's pressing over the game, Postecoglou added: "Yeah but that's been great all year. I think objective measures would say we are probably the best in the league and one of the best in Europe in terms of our pressurising and I thought it would be important. You saw Brentford, you saw how they try to play out from the ball, which is an opportunity for us to try to win it in high areas and I thought we did. We created some unbelievable opportunities from it, including the first goal and we probably could have got a couple more out of it."

