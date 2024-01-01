Tottenham boss Postecoglou delighted with Maddison in victory over Everton

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was delighted with James Maddison's performance in victory over Everton.

Postecoglou feels Maddison is getting back to his best.

The manager said, "Yeah, I thought Madders was really good and again, really disciplined. It's not an easy game when you play against a team like Everton because you know there's not gonna be a hell of a lot of space in the front third. But you've also got to work defensively for second balls.

"I thought he was really good at doing that for us. He kind of mopped up a few times when they've gone long and, and kept the ball for us. He had a really good synergy with Wilson (Odebert) early on, they worked really well together. And then he made some great runs.

"I think the key for me with Madders, a bit like Biss (Yves Bissouma) in a different angle, is if he's physically good, if he's feeling 100% physically, and he's fit and he's training every day, he can produce those kind of performances.

"It’s when that drops off a little bit that you see his performance… I think it affects him as well, you know, if he doesn't feel 100%. There's no doubt he's at that now that he's training every day. He trains hard every day. He's had a really strong preseason and I think that makes him feel like: you know what, I can go out there, and do the stuff I do."