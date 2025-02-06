Spurs boss Postecoglou admits holding back Van de Ven for Liverpool trip

Manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed that Micky van de Ven will miss Tottenham’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool.

Despite returning against Elfsborg, the Dutch defender was left out of the squad for the Brentford win as Spurs carefully manage his minutes.

Postecoglou also provided updates on new signings Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel ahead of the crucial cup clash.

"For availability from last week, everyone fine," stated Postecoglou in his pre-match press conference.

"Kevin and Mathys are both available and have trained. The rest of them, no one available for tomorrow.

"With Micky and Romero to a certain extent, it's about being conservative with them. Micky got through the 45 minutes but he feels he's not ready yet for the step up to the Premier League yet. Obviously a big shame to lose Radu."