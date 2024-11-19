Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Spain coach De la Fuente denies keeping Pedri, Olmo apart
Lisandro rejects family request to get back to Man Utd and Amorim
Guti: I urged Real Madrid to sign these two Chelsea players as youngsters

Spurs badge change leaves fans baffled

Ansser Sadiq
Spurs badge change leaves fans baffled
Spurs badge change leaves fans baffledTribalfootball
Premier League side Tottenham have made a slight change to their club logo moving forward.

Fans are confused as to the reason for the club removing the words Tottenham Hotspur from the logo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They have instead kept the iconic cockerel that is a part of their badge by itself.

A club spokesperson said: "Welcome to our remastered brand identity, embracing our rich history and unmistakable heritage. 

“Created with the input of over 300 players, staff and fans to fully understand what Tottenham Hotspur means to them, our new identity enables a more playful, daring approach for the Club’s brand across the multitude of platforms on which it now features, with a particular focus on clarity in digital environments. 

“The world-famous cockerel stands prouder than ever and is supported by a silhouette version, along with the reintroduction of the THFC monogram and new colors, patterns and hallmarks linked to the Club’s heritage."

 

 

- Check out the new Tribal Football app available now in the Apple Store and Google Play Store

Mentions
Premier LeagueTottenham
Related Articles
Spurs midfielder Bentancur handed a seven-match domestic ban after Son comments
Redknapp: Carsley blew England job chance
Spurs winger Odobert undergoes surgery