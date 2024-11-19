Spurs badge change leaves fans baffled

Premier League side Tottenham have made a slight change to their club logo moving forward.

Fans are confused as to the reason for the club removing the words Tottenham Hotspur from the logo.

They have instead kept the iconic cockerel that is a part of their badge by itself.

A club spokesperson said: "Welcome to our remastered brand identity, embracing our rich history and unmistakable heritage.

“Created with the input of over 300 players, staff and fans to fully understand what Tottenham Hotspur means to them, our new identity enables a more playful, daring approach for the Club’s brand across the multitude of platforms on which it now features, with a particular focus on clarity in digital environments.

“The world-famous cockerel stands prouder than ever and is supported by a silhouette version, along with the reintroduction of the THFC monogram and new colors, patterns and hallmarks linked to the Club’s heritage."

