Spurs attacker Johnson reveals deleting his social media “wasn't a massive deal"

Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson has revealed that it wasn’t a major issue to deactivate his social media accounts.

The forward came in for huge criticism earlier in the season and deactivated his Instagram after a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in September.

He then went on a run of scoring six goals in seven matches, but Johnson does not believe the two things are related.

"It wasn't a massive issue in my head, " explained the Wales international to club media.

"It was just a split decision in the moment where I thought 'I'll just delete it', which I have kind of done before when I deleted the app, and this time I thought I'd just deactivate my account, but it wasn't a massive deal for me.

"I think, naturally, it can be a distraction and everyone's probably guilty of scrolling for too long and things like that. It wasn't anything too tactical and it definitely wasn't to try to enhance and improve my game or add something different - it was just a personal decision I made instead.

"All the training and hard work never stopped throughout. I didn't change my approach as I always come in and try to do the best I can here because l love this team."

