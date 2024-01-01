Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Southgate happy as England defeat Serbia in Euros opener

Southgate happy as England defeat Serbia in Euros opener
Southgate happy as England defeat Serbia in Euros opener
Southgate happy as England defeat Serbia in Euros openerTribalfootball
England coach Gareth Southgate was happy with their Euros win against Serbia.

Jude Bellingham struck for the opening 1-0 triumph.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Southgate later said:  "They are a strong team. We had to suffer a bit which I think is really good for us. I think to defend the box the way we did was really good for us. I was really pleased with a lot of the play. Second half we didn't keep it as well as I would have liked but to get the win is very important."

On Bellingham, he continued: "He writes his own script. The timing of his runs. It was a super bit of play in the build-up of his play. I think all of our forward players looked really good.

"I am confident we will score goals. Playing against a back give it is not easy to create chances and we did. I liked the fact we had to suffer without the ball because that is an area we have worked on a lot this week. We were obviously much better than last week at doing that."

Trent Alexander-Arnold played in midfield and Southgate added: "I have to say, he has been really diligent in getting his positioning right. I think he adapted and adjusted really well and used the ball well. We have got a squad and we need to use it."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEuro
Related Articles
Alexander-Arnold on England's Euros win: Plan was not to lose
Bellingham heads England to nervy Euros victory over Serbia
England coach Southgate rejects criticism of Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold