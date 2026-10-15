Southgate admits he has little passion for football as he rules out Premier League return

Sir Gareth Southgate has spoken on his lack of desire to return to the touchline as he explores new opportunities.

Southgate left England on the 16th July 2024, two days after England lost 2–1 to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin.

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He resigned after nearly eight years as manager, bringing his time in charge of the Three Lions to an end after 102 matches where his tenure was widely debated.

Southgate said he would not return to coaching for at least a year and over two years later, he is yet to make his comeback to the touchline.

He has since spoken about his interest in the business side of football and opportunities to speak at Harvard. Southgate has also written a book on lessons in leadership and even turned down World Cup punditry over the summer as he didn't want to pull focus away from current England boss Thomas Tuchel.

Southgate unlikely to return

As many ponder his future and if he could ever return to the Premier League, he opened up this week on how his passion for the game has changed, making management roles very tricky.

"I don't see a scenario where I do that."

Explaining how his passion for the sport faded, he said: "Towards the end of my time with England, I stopped enjoying, at the very least for a period, the wins keep you going. By the end, I didn't even enjoy the wins for any longer than a couple of minutes. So, I've hardly watched football.

"I went to the FA Cup final to see my team, Crystal Palace, win their first trophy. I've not been to a football ground since. So my sort of desire to be involved in football has changed.

"I've loved the last 18 months of my life. I've had 37 years where my sense of self depended on did I win or lose on Saturday. And actually I've loved having different experiences. I've met politicians, I've met people in the media industry, I have learned about leadership in all sorts of areas, I've travelled around the world learning things. I've just enjoyed playing a different film in my life."

Southgate has not managed at club level since spending three years with Middlesbrough from 2006 and it does not look like he will return anytime soon, despite possible opportunities opening up in the Premier League as the likes of Fulham, Tottenham and Bournemouth struggle.