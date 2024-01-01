Southampton youngster Charles admits Davis has had a "big impact" on his career

Shea Charles revealed that Saints hero Steven Davis has had a significant impact on his career so far and has inspired him to become a better player.

The 20 year old spent a short time playing alongside Davis for Northern Ireland before the veteran midfielder retired last season.

Davis became a coach for the national side which had led to him and Charles maintaining their relationship as the young stars learns all he can from the veteran.

Speaking while on international duty, Charles spoke about the impact of Davis and how their relationship developed.

"I learned quite a bit when I first joined. I maybe had only 1-2 camps but you could see how he is on the pitch and how he is as a person.

"But I think yeah, he has a similar impact as a coach, he's been really good so far. We sometimes speak about how it's going at club level.

"I probably should ask more questions to be honest, that's on me, but even when we're playing, he speaks about ways to get on the ball more, better ways to affect the game."