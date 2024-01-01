Southampton winger Fraser: We're ready for Man Utd

Southampton winger Ryan Fraser says they'll throw everything at Manchester United today.

Fraser and Saints will face United in today's early kickoff.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told the Daily Echo: "We need to cut out some individual errors. Those happen in football, no one is to blame.

"No one tries to make a mistake. I think everyone needs to realise that. I think they are going to come here to press.

"He's shown us that if they press like this, then we're going to play like this. I think we are ready to face Manchester United."

He added: "If you go into a game thinking that then you've been beaten already.

"If you go in and say 'they're not as good as they were,' I just don't think that's the right attitude.

"And the gaffer won't let us do that here. He showed us clips. Like I said, no stone has gone unturned.

"We're ready for it and you believe that they're going to be the best, so we need to be even better."