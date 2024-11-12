Southampton upbeat on Bazunu recovery

Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is ahead of schedule as he aims to be fully fit for action.

The 22-year-old suffered an Achilles injury last season that has kept him out since April.Now he is hoping that he can be back at the very start of 2025, per the Daily Echo.

The source states that his recovery is going very well and that he could soon be training on the grass.

However, participating in full sessions will take some time, as he will need to build up his strength and conditioning.

Bazunu, a former Manchester City keeper, was injured in the warm-up prior to Southampton's Championship game with Preston last term.