Southampton keeper Ramsdale forced out of England squad

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will withdraw from England duty this week.

The shot stopper is one of a staggering eight players who are dropping out from representing the Three Lions.

Ramsdale, with a fractured finger, will miss Nations League games during this break against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

Southampton issued this statement: "Aaron Ramsdale has been forced to withdraw from the latest England squad due to injury.

"He will miss the Nations League contests against Greece and Republic of Ireland due to an injury picked up in Saturday’s Premier League game against Wolves.

"Ramsdale will now remain with the medical staff at Staplewood Campus over the international break."